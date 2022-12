WARSAW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Romanian court said on Friday that Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer, who was arrested together with his brother Tristan on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group, will remain in prison for another 30 days.

Reporting by Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska Editing by Chris Reese











