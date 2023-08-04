Romanian court releases influencer Andrew Tate from house arrest pending trial

Reuters
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan appear in Romanian court after prosecutors charged them with human trafficking, rape and forming a gang to sexually exploit women

Andrew Tate, escorted by bodyguards, leaves the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, June 21, 2023. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS/File Photo

BUCHAREST, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Bucharest court ruled on Friday to release divisive internet personality Andrew Tate from house arrest where he is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, placing him under judicial control, a lighter restrictive measure.

The Bucharest Court of Appeals said in a written ruling that it "replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2."

Tate was indicted in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk

