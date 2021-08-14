Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Romanian PM Citu says will nominate Liberal lawmaker as finmin

BUCHAREST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Saturday he will nominate Liberal lawmaker and economist Dan Vilceanu as finance minister.

Citu, who sacked former minister Alexandru Nazare in early July saying ministry projects to tap European Union funds and combat tax evasion were delayed, has been acting as interim minister.

Nazare's dismissal and Vilceanu's nomination come before an internal election within the ruling Liberal Party, with Citu challenging party leader Ludovic Orban.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie

