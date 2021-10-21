Skip to main content

Europe

Romania's Iohannis picks army general as prime minister

1 minute read

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis looks on during the awarding ceremony for the 2020 International Charlemagne Prize (Karlspreis) in Aachen, Germany October 2, 2021. Roberto Pfeil/Pool via REUTERS

BUCHAREST, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis nominated retired four-star army general Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister designate on Thursday, tasking him with forming a centrist government to end a month-long policy stalemate.

"The political crisis must end. Now. Now, we all need to end this crisis, which has gone on for so long, given the pandemic crisis, the dramatic situation of hospitals while awaiting the winter," Iohannis said.

Ciuca, 54, a Liberal currently serving as Romania's caretaker defence minister, served in U.S.-led military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has 10 days to draft a Cabinet lineup and seek a parliamentary vote of confidence.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by...

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:48 AM UTC

Analysis: Exit of ECB's Weidmann, decade of economic change shows hawk as endangered species

German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann was just a year into his tenure when the world began to change with three words.

Europe
Russia warns NATO any move on Ukraine will have consequences - report
Europe
Weidmann: the often lonely ECB voice against easy money
Europe
Poland to make COVID booster shots available to all adults
Europe
'Act of terror': Man charged with murder of British lawmaker Amess