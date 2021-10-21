Romania's Iohannis picks army general as prime minister

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis looks on during the awarding ceremony for the 2020 International Charlemagne Prize (Karlspreis) in Aachen, Germany October 2, 2021. Roberto Pfeil/Pool via REUTERS

BUCHAREST, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis nominated retired four-star army general Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister designate on Thursday, tasking him with forming a centrist government to end a month-long policy stalemate.

"The political crisis must end. Now. Now, we all need to end this crisis, which has gone on for so long, given the pandemic crisis, the dramatic situation of hospitals while awaiting the winter," Iohannis said.

Ciuca, 54, a Liberal currently serving as Romania's caretaker defence minister, served in U.S.-led military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has 10 days to draft a Cabinet lineup and seek a parliamentary vote of confidence.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by...

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.