Romania's parliament topples PM Citu's centrist government
BUCHAREST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Romania's parliament toppled the nine-month old minority government of Prime Minister Florin Citu by a large majority in a vote of no-confidence on Tuesday.
Romania has been in a political stalemate for a month, threatening its economic recovery and its efforts to reduce the European Union member's large twin deficits.
"Citu's government fell with a big margin, way above the minimum required (of 234 votes)" an opposition deputy overseeing the ballot boxes said.
