Europe

Romania's parliament topples PM Citu's centrist government

Romanian Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu attends a news conference in Bucharest, Romania, February 26, 2020. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS

BUCHAREST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Romania's parliament toppled the nine-month old minority government of Prime Minister Florin Citu by a large majority in a vote of no-confidence on Tuesday.

Romania has been in a political stalemate for a month, threatening its economic recovery and its efforts to reduce the European Union member's large twin deficits.

"Citu's government fell with a big margin, way above the minimum required (of 234 votes)" an opposition deputy overseeing the ballot boxes said.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Jon Boyle

