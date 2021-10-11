Skip to main content

Europe

Romania's president says proposes centrist party head to form govt

1 minute read

Dacian Ciolos, leader of the USR party, attends a news conference at the headquarters of the USR PLUS alliance, in Bucharest, Romania, September 23, 2021. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS

BUCHAREST, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has proposed Dacian Ciolos, leader of a centrist party, as a candidate to form a government, after the nine-month-old minority liberal coalition of Florin Citu was toppled in a vote of no confidence last week.

"(Ciolos's) USR party was the sole party who has made a proposal to me," Iohannis told reporters regarding his decision, after holding separate consultations with all parliamentary parties.

Citu's coalition unravelled last month after USR, a relatively new grouping, withdrew its ministers in a row over a regional development fund, stripping it of its majority. USR then filed a no-confidence motion, refusing to return to the government until Citu was ousted.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 3:56 PM UTC

EU 'will start collapsing' unless it takes on Polish challenge - official

The European Union "will start collapsing" unless it challenges a ruling by Poland's top court that national legislation trumps European laws, a senior official with the bloc said on Monday.

Europe
Russia's Navalny says prison has changed his status to "terrorist"
Europe
Austria's new leader defends Kurz as opposition calls him Kurz's puppet
Europe
German SPD expects to lead new coalition this year as talks deepen
Europe
EU to issue penalty payment request to Poland over Turow in due time