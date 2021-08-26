Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Rovi investigating possible Moderna vaccine contamination, no safety issues so far

1 minute read

Nurses prepare syringes with doses of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in Meloneras on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

MADRID, Aug 26 (Reuters) - No safety or efficacy issues have been identified in relation to the Moderna vaccine so far, Spanish pharmaceutical firm Rovi (ROVI.MC) said on Thursday, after Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses due to reports of contamination. read more

Rovi said in a statement the origin of this incident may be in one of its manufacturing lines and it was conducting an investigation following the standard procedure for such cases. It said two adjacent lots had been put on hold as a precaution.

Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette, editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · August 25, 2021 · 10:28 AM UTC

Germany's Sept election and why it matters to markets

A momentous German election marking the end of Angela Merkel's 16 years as chancellor is less than a month away and with no clear outcome in sight, markets may start to pay attention.

Europe
England adds Thailand and Montenegro to travel red list
Europe
UK says no staff or military hurt in Kabul blasts
Europe
Germany has completed military evacuations from Kabul - security source
Europe
Brazil grains company Amaggi raises capex sevenfold, boosts capacity