Rovi investigating possible Moderna vaccine contamination, no safety issues so far

Nurses prepare syringes with doses of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in Meloneras on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

MADRID, Aug 26 (Reuters) - No safety or efficacy issues have been identified in relation to the Moderna vaccine so far, Spanish pharmaceutical firm Rovi (ROVI.MC) said on Thursday, after Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses due to reports of contamination. read more

Rovi said in a statement the origin of this incident may be in one of its manufacturing lines and it was conducting an investigation following the standard procedure for such cases. It said two adjacent lots had been put on hold as a precaution.

Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette, editing by Andrei Khalip

