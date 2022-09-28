Russia: action to be taken soon to meet aspirations of Ukrainian regions















Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that action would be taken soon to meet the aspirations of four occupied Ukrainian regions to become part of Russia, a day after the completion of what Ukraine and the West said were illegal sham referendums.

"In the nearest future, a crucial stage lies ahead in our joint actions to fulfil the aspirations of the residents (of the four regions) to be together with Russia," the ministry said.

Ukraine and the West have said the hastily arranged exercise, with ballot boxes carried door-to-door in areas occupied by Russian troops, was coercive and illegitimate.

The Russian statement said the votes in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia had been held in compliance with international law.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.