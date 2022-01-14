Europe1 minute read
Russia adds two close Navalny allies to list of 'terrorists and extremists' -Ifax
1/2
MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia's state financial monitoring agency on Friday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov to its list of "terrorists and extremists", the Interfax news agency reported.
Both Volkov and Zhdanov are outside Russia. Moscow banned Navalny's political network as "extremist" last year during a sweeping crackdown.
Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.