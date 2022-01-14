Russia adds two close Navalny allies to list of 'terrorists and extremists' -Ifax

Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, takes part in a press conference at the Permanent Representation of Lithuania to the EU in Brussels, Belgium, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia's state financial monitoring agency on Friday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov to its list of "terrorists and extremists", the Interfax news agency reported.

Both Volkov and Zhdanov are outside Russia. Moscow banned Navalny's political network as "extremist" last year during a sweeping crackdown.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans

