Russia almost ready to launch new eastern assault -Ukraine defence ministry
April 11 (Reuters) - Russia has nearly completed its buildup of forces for a renewed assault on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday.
"We forecast that active combat will begin in these areas in the nearest time," defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said, adding that Ukraine's army was ready to face the renewed assault.
He did not specify what evidence the ministry based its forecast on.
Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by John Stonestreet
