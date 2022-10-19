Russia arranging a 'propaganda show' in Kherson - senior Ukrainian official















KYIV, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian official accused Russia of organising a "propaganda show" in occupied Kherson after Russian-installed officials said they were preparing to defend the city from imminent Ukrainian attack and urged civilians to flee.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, also accused Russia of trying to scare Kherson residents with what he described as fake newsletters about Ukrainian shelling of the city in southern Ukraine.

"The Russians are trying to scare the people of Kherson with fake newsletters about the shelling of the city by our army, and also arrange a propaganda show with evacuation," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Propaganda will not work."

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage











