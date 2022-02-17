Russia assures Italy it wants diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis -Di Maio

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, had assured him Moscow wanted to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Speaking at a joint news conference following talks, Di Maio said he welcomed an announcement by Lavrov that Russia would send a reply to the United States later in the day on the issue of security guarantees. read more

"I think it's very good news, a very good signal," Di Maio said.

Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer

