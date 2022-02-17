1 minute read
Russia assures Italy it wants diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis -Di Maio
MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, had assured him Moscow wanted to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.
Speaking at a joint news conference following talks, Di Maio said he welcomed an announcement by Lavrov that Russia would send a reply to the United States later in the day on the issue of security guarantees. read more
"I think it's very good news, a very good signal," Di Maio said.
Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer
