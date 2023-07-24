Russia attack on Odesa destroys grains depot, injures four - Ukraine military

July 24 (Reuters) - Russia's overnight drone attack on the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa destroyed a grains depot and injured four port employees, Ukraine's southern military command said on social media on Monday.

Based on preliminary information, three drones were destroyed in the attacks, the command said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reporting by Valentyn Ogirenko in Kyiv; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Edmund Klamann

