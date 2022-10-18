Russia attacks energy facility in northern Kyiv - presidential aide















KYIV, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in northern Kyiv on Tuesday, causing several explosions and sending smoke rising over the city, Ukrainian officials and witnesses said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said there had been three Russian strikes on an unspecified energy facility. The city mayor said the attack was on "critical infrastructure" and emergency workers were heading there.

Reporting by Max Hunder and Pavel Polityuk











