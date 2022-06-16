Russia-backed forces to reopen humanitarian corridor at Azot plant, separatist says

June 16 (Reuters) - Russia-backed forces will reopen a humanitarian corridor for civilians to leave the Azot chemical plant in Sievierdonetsk, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing a separatist leader.

Leonid Pasechnik, head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said separatist forces had entered the plant - where Ukraine says hundreds of civilians are taking shelter - but had been unable to dislodge Ukrainian fighters from the factory, the Tass news agency reported.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

