Russia-backed separatists say 256 Ukrainian fighters surrendered in Azovstal

Service members of pro-Russian troops stand guard on a road before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 17 (Reuters) - Russia-backed separatists said on Tuesday that 256 Ukrainian servicemen who had been holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant "have surrendered" and that 51 were wounded.

Ukraine's military said on Tuesday it was working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol, ceding control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment. read more

