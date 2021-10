Russia, Belarus plan large-scale military drills in 2023 - report

Belarusian and Russian national flags fly during "Day of multinational Russia" event in central Minsk, Belarus June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia and Belarus plan to carry out large-scale military drills in 2023 and have prolonged a deal under which Russian military facilities operate in Belarus, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Wednesday.

The agreement refers to a component of Russia's missile defence system as well as a radio station servicing Russia's navy, it said.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.