Russia blowing up bridges in Sievierodonetsk to thwart Ukrainian reinforcements -regional governor

Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai speaks in a video message, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Ukraine, May 8, 2022 in this screengrab taken from a handout video obtained by Reuters on May 8, 2022. Luhansk Regional Military-Civil Administration/Handout via REUTERS

June 4 (Reuters) - Russian forces are blowing up bridges across the Seversky Donets river to prevent Ukraine bringing in military reinforcements and delivering aid to civilians in the town of Sievierodonetsk, the governor of the Luhansk region said on Saturday.

In a TV broadcast, Serhiy Gaidai said the Ukrainian military continued to hold its positions inside Sievierodonetsk and was pushing back Russian forces in several locations.

