Russia braces for 'very intense' rise in Omicron cases

A specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sprays disinfectant while sanitizing a chapel inside the building of the Leningradsky railway station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Russia warned on Tuesday it could face a "very intense" rise in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the coming weeks and authorities said that Moscow would mobilise its health system to combat the rise in infections.

Speaking at a televised meeting of the government's coronavirus task force, Anna Popova, a top consumer health official, said that Russia had so far recorded 305 cases of Omicron across 13 of its regions.

