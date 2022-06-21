Russia: Britain asks for help over Donetsk death sentences

Ambassador of Russia to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin poses inside the residence of the Russian Ambassador, following an interview with Reuters, in London, Britain, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador in London said on Tuesday that Britain had asked for Moscow's help in connection with two British citizens sentenced to death in a Russian-backed separatist region for fighting for Ukraine.

A court in the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine this month sentenced Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun to death for "mercenary activities". read more

Their families deny that the trio, who were contracted by the Ukrainian armed forces, are mercenaries. Britain says its citizens were regular soldiers and should be exempt under the Geneva Conventions from prosecution for participation in hostilities.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"There was an approach by the British to us - they sent us a note but the note was so full of such arrogant and didactic expressions that it really didn't produce any desire in us to cooperate in these questions," Ambassador Andrei Kelin told Russia-24 TV.

"They need to approach the DPR - our recommendation remains the same," Kelin said.

Though Russia does not carry out the death penalty, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, whose independence is recognised only by Moscow, have it on their statute books.

Britain's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.