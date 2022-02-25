1 minute read
Russia: British minister's comment about Putin going 'full tonto' surprising
MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday it was surprised by a remark by UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed that President Vladimir Putin had gone "full tonto".
"It is surprising that the British defence minister gives such assessments of the head of another state," Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokesperson, told a briefing.
Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Hugh Lawson
