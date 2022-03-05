1 minute read
Russia calls on EU, NATO to stop arms supplies to Ukraine
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry called on European Union and NATO countries on Saturday to "stop pumping weapons" to Ukraine, the Russian RIA news agency said.
It said Moscow was particularly worried that portable anti-aerial Stinger missiles could end up in the hands of terrorists, posing a threat to airlines.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by William Maclean
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.