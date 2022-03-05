Russia calls on EU, NATO to stop arms supplies to Ukraine

Service members of the 35th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces take part in troops deployment drills in Odessa, Ukraine, in this handout picture released January 28, 2022. Press Service of the 35th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade/Handout via REUTERS

March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry called on European Union and NATO countries on Saturday to "stop pumping weapons" to Ukraine, the Russian RIA news agency said.

It said Moscow was particularly worried that portable anti-aerial Stinger missiles could end up in the hands of terrorists, posing a threat to airlines.

