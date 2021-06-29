Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia checks Crimea air defence system as Ukraine, U.S. start Black Sea drills - Interfax

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Russia checked the readiness of its air defence system in Crimea, the peninsula it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as Ukraine and NATO countries held military drills in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Sea Breeze military drills follow a rise in tensions between NATO and Moscow, which said last week it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of Black Sea waters off the coast of Crimea. read more

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Heavens

