Russia closely following progress of Finnish, Swedish NATO bids, Kremlin says

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 16 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday said Russia was closely following Finland and Sweden's bids to join the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, and was convinced that their accession would in no way strengthen Europe's security architecture.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying the West should not think Moscow would simply put up with the expansion of NATO, casting it as a mistake that would stoke military tension. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.