Russia closes its airspace to British airlines

British Airways aircraft are parked at Gatwick Airport in Crawley, Britain, August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia has banned British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace, its state civil aviation regulator said on Friday.

The move follows London's ban on the flights of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by John Stonestreet

