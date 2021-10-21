Russia to complete Sputnik V procedures requested by EMA this year - report

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia is finalising paperwork required to complete certification of its Sputnik V vaccine by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

RIA cited the Russian healthcare ministry as saying that it also expected an EMA mission to visit the country this year.

The EU drug regulator is unlikely to decide whether to approve Sputnik V until at least the first quarter of 2022 because some data needed for the review was still missing, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. read more

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.