Russia conducts ship-based hypersonic missile test -Ifax cites defence ministry

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - Russia has tested a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile, hitting a ground target off the coast of the Barents Sea at a range of more than 350 km (217 miles), the Interfax news agency cited the defence ministry as saying on Monday.

The missile was fired from a ship located in the White Sea, the Admiral Gorshkov, Interfax said.

President Vladimir Putin, in a speech given in March 2018, said hypersonic missiles were part of a new generation of Russian weapons that could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones

