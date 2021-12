Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the State Council of the Russian Federation and the Presidential Council for Science and Education, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia December 24, 2021. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had conducted a test launch of a hypersonic missile Tsirkon on Thursday night, Interfax news agency reported.

Putin has lauded the missile as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alison Williams

