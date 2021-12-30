Russia confirms 103 Omicron cases of COVID-19

Passengers walk along the platform of a metro station, after some of the partial lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were lifted by local authorities, in Moscow, Russia November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia has now confirmed 103 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of state consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said in an interview on state television on Thursday.

Popova said Omicron coming to Russia was inevitable and that all new arrivals from risk zones were being tested.

Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

