Russia confirms 41 Omicron cases, says over 70 mln vaccinated

A healthcare worker holds a syringe with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre at a city market in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia has confirmed 41 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of state consumer watchdog, told a government meeting on Tuesday.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the same meeting that more than 70 million Russians have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and almost 76 million have received at least one dose.

Almost 10 million Russians have received booster shots after getting fully inoculated, he added. Russia has a population of over 144 million.

Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jon Boyle

