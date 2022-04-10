Russia confirms prisoner exchange with Ukraine on Saturday

April 10 (Reuters) - Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova confirmed on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange on Saturday.

Moskalkova said that among those exchanged to Russia, there were four employees of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and soldiers.

"Early this morning they landed on the Russian soil," Moskalkova said in an online post.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.