Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Moscow, Russia May 5, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia was considering supplying 1 million shots of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Armenia, the RIA new agency reported.

Russia had already sent 15,000 doses of the vaccine to the former Soviet republic last month, Lavrov was quoted as saying at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart.

Armenia's population is fewer than 3 million people.

