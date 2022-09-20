Russia-controlled Kherson region to hold referendum on joining Russia on Sept 23-27

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson region will stage a referendum on joining Russia between Sept. 23-27, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing local Russian-installed officials.

Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics also said on Tuesday they will hold votes to join Russia on the same dates.

