Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region to nationalise Ukraine's assets - RIA

A view shows a shopping mall damaged by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

June 2 (Reuters) - The administration in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine plans to take over state assets, including strategic firms, land and natural resources, the RIA news agency quoted the administration as saying on Thursday.

Russia claimed full control of the Kherson region in March and holds parts of the Zaporizhzhia region to the northeast.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.