Russia curbs bank movements for Italian clients of Intesa, UniCredit units-sources

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Russia has placed temporary restrictions on the current accounts of Italian individuals and companies that bank with the local units of Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI), two people familiar with the matter said.

Confirming press reports, the people said the Bank of Russia had told the local arms of Italy's top two lenders that, starting May 25, Italian residents and companies, as well as the Italian consulates, could not withdraw money from their accounts without approval from the local bank chiefs.

Deposits that lift the account's balance above 100,000 euros ($107,150.00) are also banned, in a specular measure to that imposed by the European Union on Russian nationals, the sources said.

($1 = 0.9333 euros)

