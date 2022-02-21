Russia to decide on recognising Ukraine's breakaway regions on Monday - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said Russia would decide later on Monday whether or not to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

He made the remark at the end of a televised meeting of his Security Council in which a series of officials spoke of the deteriorating situation in the two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine.

Russian-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian government forces in the region since 2014, in a conflict that Kyiv says has cost around 15,000 lives.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gareth Jones

