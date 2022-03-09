1 minute read
Russia delegation at peace talks with Ukraine will not concede anything -RIA agency
March 9 (Reuters) - Russia's delegation at peace talks with Ukraine "will not concede a single negotiating point," RIA news agency cited negotiator Leonid Slutsky as telling a television station on Wednesday.
The two sides have carried out three rounds of talks since the start of the Russian invasion. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to have talks in Turkey on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. read more
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)
