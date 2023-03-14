Russia denies it downed US military drone















March 14 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that its fighter jets did not come into contact with a U.S. drone that crashed into the Black Sea earlier, claiming instead that the drone crashed due to "sharp maneuvering".

"The Russian fighters did not use their onboard weapons, did not come into contact with the UAV and returned safely to their home airfield," the defence ministry said.

Reporting by Caleb Davis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.