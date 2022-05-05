Russia denies troops storming Azovstal, says Putin order still stands

A view shows a damaged facility of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 5 (Reuters) - The Kremlin denied that Russian troops were storming the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters and civilians are trapped, and said humanitarian corridors were operating there on Thursday.

Asked if a claim by a senior Ukrainian official that Russian troops had broken into the plant's territory was true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred reporters to President Vladimir Putin's previous order not to storm it.

Putin was shown on television on April 21 telling his defence minister instead to seal off the vast complex so "a fly can't pass through".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"You were witnesses, the president gave the order to refrain from an assault. No other orders were announced and the (humanitarian) corridors are working today", Peskov said.

On Thursday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for a prolonged ceasefire to evacuate civilians including women and children from bunkers under the Azovstal steel plant.

Russia's military said it would pause military activity at the steel works during Thursday daytime and the following two days to allow civilians to leave. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.