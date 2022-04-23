Russia to deploy first nuclear-capable Sarmat missiles, TASS reports

A Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is test-launched by the Russian military at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from a video released on April 20, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

April 23 (Reuters) - Russia plans to deploy the first military unit armed with nuclear-capable ballistic Sarmat missiles no later than this autumn, TASS news agency reported on Saturday citing Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency.

The unit will be based in Uzhur, in the Krasnoyarsk region, about 3,000 km (1,860 miles) east of Moscow, TASS quoted him as saying in an interview with the state Rossiya 24 TV channel. read more

Reporting by Reuters

