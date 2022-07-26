Russia destroys 8 arms depots in Ukraine's Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions - defence ministry

July 26 (Reuters) - Russia's armed forces destroyed eight Ukrainian missile and artillery arms depots in the southern Mykolaiv region and in the eastern Donetsk region, the defence ministry said in its daily briefing on Tuesday.

Ukrainian officials said earlier on Tuesday that Russia launched a "massive missile strike" against the south of the country overnight, including hits against infrastructure in the black sea port of Mykolaiv. read more

