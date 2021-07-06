Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia detains Estonian diplomat in St Petersburg

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained an Estonian diplomat based in St Petersburg, Mart Latte, as he was receiving confidential information from a Russian citizen, the service said on Tuesday.

"This activity is not compatible with the status of a diplomatic official, and its nature is clearly hostile to the Russian Federation," the FSB said in a statement.

"Measures in accordance with the norms of international law will be applied to the foreign diplomat."

The FSB did not provide any further details. There was no immediate comment from the Estonian government.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Anton Kolodyazhnyy, editing by Mark Heinrich

