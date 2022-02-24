Russia detains opposition activist who called for anti-war protests in Moscow

Russian rights activist and politician Marina Litvinovich attends an opposition rally to protest against the results of a parliamentary election in Moscow, Russia September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A Russian opposition activist who called for anti-war protests after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine told Reuters that she had been detained by police on Thursday.

"I was detained on my way out of the house," Marina Litvinovich, the Moscow-based activist, wrote on Telegram. She confirmed her detention separately in a message to Reuters.

Litvinovich called on Russians earlier to gather in protest in various Russian cities on Thursday evening.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Darya Korsunskaya; editing by Tom Balmforth

