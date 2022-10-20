Russia dismisses claims by former diplomat who resigned over war















LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday dismissed claims by a former diplomat who resigned over the war in Ukraine, casting him as a low level turncoat who was far less significant figure that a famous Soviet traitor.

Boris Bondarev, a counsellor at Russia's permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said in an article published on Oct. 17 that President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine had set Russia on a path towards turmoil.

When asked about Bondarev's critique in Foreign Affairs, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova compared him to Andrei Vlasov, a Soviet military commander who defected to the Nazis in 1942.

"I would like to say to you that he is on a very different scale to Vlasov," Zakharova said when asked about Bondarev by Reuters at a briefing in Moscow.

"And to you, I would sincerely advise you to keep to journalism," she said.

