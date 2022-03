Russia dismisses hospital bombing claim as 'information terrorism'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during the annual news conference of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2022. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that a Ukrainian claim that Russian forces had bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol was fake and amounted to "information terrorism".

"This is information terrorism," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of carrying out genocide after Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed the children's hospital on Wednesday.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge

