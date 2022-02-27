Russia dropped preconditions to talks after military setbacks, Ukraine says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a news briefing following talks with his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria in Kyiv, Ukraine February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Pool

LVIV, Ukraine, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russia dropped its preconditions for talks after suffering military setbacks, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Sunday, adding that Ukraine would attend the talks to listen to what Russia had to say.

Dmytro Kuleba also told a briefing that Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to put nuclear forces on high alert was timed to put pressure on Ukraine during the negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said Russia had agreed to talks at a venue on the Belarusian border, the first since Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion of its neighbour last week.

Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.