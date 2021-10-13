Skip to main content

Europe

Russia, EU to discuss terms for recognising COVID-19 vaccine certificates -Ifax

1 minute read

The exterior of the European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia and the EU will discuss terms for the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates for their respective shots at talks, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's health ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The EU's ambassador to Moscow last week said Russia has repeatedly delayed inspections by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) necessary for the certification of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union. read more

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · October 12, 2021 · 8:55 PM UTC

Hundreds evacuated as red-hot lava threatens homes in Spain's La Palma

Over 700 residents were ordered to abandon their homes on Tuesday on the Spanish island of La Palma as red-hot lava advanced towards their neighbourhood.

Europe
EU to unveil measures to ease British goods flow to N. Ireland
Europe
Macron unveils 30-bln euro plan for innovation and industrial revival
Europe
Polish prime minister accuses opposition of lying about 'Polexit'
Europe
Rocking down to Electric Avenue? Good luck charging your car