Russia, EU to discuss terms for recognising COVID-19 vaccine certificates -Ifax

The exterior of the European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia and the EU will discuss terms for the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates for their respective shots at talks, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's health ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The EU's ambassador to Moscow last week said Russia has repeatedly delayed inspections by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) necessary for the certification of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union. read more

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens

