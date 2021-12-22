Russia expects security talks right at start of next year -Ifax cites formin

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks with the media following talks with Indian officials in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The first round of talks on Russia's security demands are expected to take place right at the start of next year, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would seek meaningful discussions with Moscow early next year to address tensions amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.