Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Russia expects WHO to approve Sputnik V vaccine within 2 months -RDIF

1 minute read

Vials labeled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine", March 24, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Russia expects the World Health Organization (WHO) to approve the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus within two months, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which markets the vaccine, told Reuters.

He said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which is also reviewing Sputnik V "was provided with all basic existing information, there is no critical remarks for now at all".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 8:58 AM UTCAustralia finds highly infectious Delta variant in Melbourne virus outbreak

Australia's Victoria state authorities said on Friday they had detected the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 virus variantfor the first time in the latest outbreak in Melbourne, stoking concerns of a major spike in cases.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers - FT
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBristol-Myers is sued for $6.4 billion over delayed cancer drug
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMalaysia grants conditional approval for Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccine
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsS.Korea says 81% of elderly signed up for COVID-19 vaccination