Russia to expel diplomats of Baltic nations in tit-for-tat response -TASS
LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry called in the ambassadors of the three Baltic nations on Tuesday to announce the expulsion of some of their diplomats in a tit-for-tat response, the TASS and RIA news agencies cited a source as saying.
Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania expelled a total of 10 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move earlier this month. read more
